Zacks: Analysts Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. American Public Education posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.51 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APEI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Public Education to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

APEI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.36. 54,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,800. The firm has a market cap of $474.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.27. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 113.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in American Public Education by 1,116.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in American Public Education by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in American Public Education by 508.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

