Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.13). U.S. Silica reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $378.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.83 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

SLCA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America set a $15.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $21.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.53.

U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,892. The company has a market cap of $887.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 699,673 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,396,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 230,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 465.7% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,272,869 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

