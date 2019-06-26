Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to announce $3.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion. Textron reported sales of $3.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $13.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.70 billion to $13.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $14.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Textron in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Textron by 281.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 281,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 207,944 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of Textron by 29.7% in the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 13,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,292,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,111,000 after acquiring an additional 116,746 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 104.2% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 177,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,975. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. Textron has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

