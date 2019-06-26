Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Post $0.25 EPS

Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 390.60% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 17,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $694,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $192,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,251 shares of company stock worth $15,599,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3,567.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.68. 337,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,516. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 0.86. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

