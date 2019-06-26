Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yara International ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of YARIY opened at $24.32 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.23.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

