XGOX Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. XGOX has a total market capitalization of $282,305.00 and approximately $213.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XGOX has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One XGOX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00047537 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00210074 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001028 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005119 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00055191 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks . XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

