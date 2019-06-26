WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) and ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Critical Review

ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ANDRITZ AG/ADR and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANDRITZ AG/ADR 3.41% 16.87% 3.16% WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANDRITZ AG/ADR and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANDRITZ AG/ADR $7.12 billion 0.53 $262.17 million $0.52 13.94 WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR $2.21 billion 0.74 -$107.22 million N/A N/A

ANDRITZ AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ANDRITZ AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. ANDRITZ AG/ADR pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ANDRITZ AG/ADR and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANDRITZ AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR 0 0 5 0 3.00

Summary

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR beats ANDRITZ AG/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANDRITZ AG/ADR

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production and processing of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; biomass, steam, and recovery boilers for power generation; gasification plants; flue gas cleaning plants; systems and plants for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides presses, automation solutions, dies, process know-how, and services for the metal forming industry; coin minting technology; and system solutions for the aerospace industry and rail transport, as well as for manufacture of large pipes. It also supplies lines for the production and processing of cold-rolled strip made of carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous metals; turnkey furnace systems for the steel, copper, and aluminum industries; burners and refractory products; and welding systems for the metal working industry. The Separation segment offers mechanical technologies for solid/liquid separation, such as centrifuges, filters, screens, thickeners, separators, and thermal technologies; and technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. The company operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. Andritz AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

About WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines. It also operates online betting and gaming business that provides in-play and pre-match sports betting services and a range of gaming products; and offers casino, poker sites, and other gaming products, as well as telephone betting services. Further, the company is involved in on-course betting operations. William Hill plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

