WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). WesBanco had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $126.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,817,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after purchasing an additional 182,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.