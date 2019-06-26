Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 240

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.17% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 209 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 207 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 243 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 186.22 ($2.43).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 124.24 ($1.62) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion and a PE ratio of -4.41. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191.56 ($2.50).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

