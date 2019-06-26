Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 240

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.17% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 209 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 207 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 243 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 186.22 ($2.43).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 124.24 ($1.62) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion and a PE ratio of -4.41. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191.56 ($2.50).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

