Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIAB. ValuEngine upgraded Viacom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Viacom from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Viacom from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.47.

Shares of Viacom stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. Viacom has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.04.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Viacom will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAB. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Viacom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,037,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,147,000 after acquiring an additional 585,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viacom by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Viacom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

