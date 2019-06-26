Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce $24.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.10 million and the highest is $24.50 million. Vericel reported sales of $19.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $113.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.48 million to $113.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $146.18 million, with estimates ranging from $141.85 million to $150.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.92 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vericel from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.98.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $126,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $273,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,811.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,125 shares of company stock worth $972,900. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 267,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 113,270 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.38. 685,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.47. Vericel has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.29 and a beta of 2.80.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

