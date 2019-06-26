ValuEngine Upgrades NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Hold

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXPI. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.32.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $95.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,975,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $291,310,000 after acquiring an additional 322,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $234,256,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $274,176,000 after purchasing an additional 400,506 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,946,237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $215,899,000 after purchasing an additional 488,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,078,146 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $152,286,000 after purchasing an additional 67,267 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.