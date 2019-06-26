Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Valmont Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $157.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.66 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

