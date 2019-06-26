United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.90

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.90 and last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.95.

United Internet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

