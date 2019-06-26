United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. United Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 29.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,805. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3,011.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,291,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,288 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

