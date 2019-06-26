Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.92 Million

Brokerages expect Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) to announce $253.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $251.96 million to $255.24 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $290.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $283,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,622.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $122,680.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 64,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 56.5% in the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 475,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 171,703 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 451.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. 257,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.16. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $513.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

