U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report sales of $5.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.68 billion to $23.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.23 billion to $23.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.98. 4,601,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098,258. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

In other news, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,941.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $647,422.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,233 shares of company stock worth $1,907,734 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,563,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,320,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,228,000 after acquiring an additional 190,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,427,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,754,000 after acquiring an additional 465,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $723,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

