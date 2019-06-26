Triggers Market Capitalization Tops $3.75 Million (TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, Triggers has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Triggers has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Triggers token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00277315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.01695410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00151902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00018453 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Triggers Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe . The official website for Triggers is www.blocksafefoundation.com . The official message board for Triggers is blog.blocksafe.network

Buying and Selling Triggers

Triggers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triggers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

