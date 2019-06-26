Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Empire increased their target price on Tricida from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tricida in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Tricida stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 130,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,657. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -7.55. Tricida has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $40.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.90.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $476,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Alpern sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $470,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,103. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. FMR LLC increased its position in Tricida by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tricida by 68.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Tricida by 99.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter worth $2,546,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Tricida by 8.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 443,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

