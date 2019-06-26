Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Announces Final Dividend of $0.30

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

TCL opened at A$15.29 ($10.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion and a PE ratio of 126.36. Transurban Group has a 1 year low of A$10.62 ($7.53) and a 1 year high of A$15.35 ($10.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$14.17.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds interest in 13 roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia; and 2 roads in the Greater Washington area, the United States, as well as 1 in Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.