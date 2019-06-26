Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tosoh Corporation is a chemical company. Its primary products include ethylene, polyethylene, caustic soda, vinyl chloride and fine chemicals. The company operates primarily in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe and North America. Tosoh Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Tosoh alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40. Tosoh has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Other. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tosoh (TOSCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.