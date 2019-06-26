Thomas Bernard Gallagher, Jr. Sells 1,400 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) insider Thomas Bernard Gallagher, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $25,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CULP opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.63 million, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.29 million. Culp had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

CULP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Culp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,364 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 257,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 127,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

