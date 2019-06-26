The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Price Up 10.8%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 265,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 469,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29.

About The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.