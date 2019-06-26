The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLBG) Major Shareholder Acquires $24,800.00 in Stock

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLBG) major shareholder John E. Herzog acquired 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $24,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OLBG stock remained flat at $$0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8,300 shares of the stock traded hands.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc provides health-related discount benefit plans in the United States. It also offers e-commerce development and consulting services. The OLB Group, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

