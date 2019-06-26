The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The GEO Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.83 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,400 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $51,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in The GEO Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

