Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TENX) is one of 32 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tenax Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics N/A -175.30% -156.52% Tenax Therapeutics Competitors -264.40% -15.96% -9.71%

Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 3.91, indicating that their average share price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics N/A -$6.81 million -0.14 Tenax Therapeutics Competitors $744.96 million $42.30 million 16.44

Tenax Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tenax Therapeutics. Tenax Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tenax Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenax Therapeutics Competitors 165 704 1517 69 2.61

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 12.14%. Given Tenax Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenax Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Tenax Therapeutics competitors beat Tenax Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

