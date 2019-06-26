Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO)’s stock price rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 578,022 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 507,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

TOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $475.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Teekay Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOO. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $7,260,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 200,315 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 445,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 170,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 140,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Offshore Partners

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

