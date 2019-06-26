TechPrecision (TPCS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th.
TechPrecision stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. TechPrecision has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of -1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04.
About TechPrecision
Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.