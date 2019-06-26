TechPrecision (TPCS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th.

TechPrecision stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. TechPrecision has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of -1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal components and systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

