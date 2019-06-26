Tc Pipelines Lp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (TSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

TSE TRP opened at C$64.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of C$47.90 and a 1-year high of C$66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.29.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

