Targa Resources Partners LP (NYSE:NGLS.PA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Targa Resources Partners LP (NYSE:NGLS.PA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

NGLS.PA traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. 5,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,523. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12. Targa Resources Partners has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $47.71.

Targa Resources Partners Company Profile

Targa Resources Partners LP is a provider of midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States with a presence in crude oil gathering and petroleum terminaling. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exporters; gathering, storing and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling and selling refined petroleum products.

