Targa Resources Partners LP (NYSE:NGLS.PA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Targa Resources Partners LP (NYSE:NGLS.PA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
NGLS.PA traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. 5,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,523. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12. Targa Resources Partners has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $47.71.
Targa Resources Partners Company Profile
