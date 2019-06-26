Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $95,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,871 shares in the company, valued at $738,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. 369,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,602. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $986.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.09. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Synaptics had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

