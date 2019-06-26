Supremex Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of Supremex stock opened at C$2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.86. Supremex has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$3.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.86. The company has a market cap of $77.75 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Supremex will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.

