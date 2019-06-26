Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.48.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $31.51 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $467,575,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,516,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $834,328,000 after buying an additional 4,914,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $170,379,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,834,000 after buying an additional 2,950,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,862,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,060,000 after buying an additional 1,928,193 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

