Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

NYSE:SUI opened at $128.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.28. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $131.00.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $281,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

