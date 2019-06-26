Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.
NYSE:SUI opened at $128.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.28. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $131.00.
In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $281,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.
About Sun Communities
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.
Read More: What is an SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.