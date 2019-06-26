StatPro Group (LON:SOG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

StatPro Group PLC (LON:SOG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $132.35. StatPro Group shares last traded at $132.35, with a volume of 4,761 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 million and a P/E ratio of -166.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.01.

StatPro Group Company Profile (LON:SOG)

StatPro Group plc develops, markets, and distributes software, data solutions, and related professional services to the asset management industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers StatPro Revolution, a performance measurement and portfolio analytics platform that provides performance measurement, portfolio analytics and data models, compliance monitoring, and reporting and data extraction options.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for StatPro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StatPro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.