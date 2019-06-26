Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells C$96,774.00 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.26, for a total transaction of C$96,774.00.

Shares of STN opened at C$31.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of C$29.03 and a 52 week high of C$35.04.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$904.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$892.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.408507 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Stantec to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.78.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.