StableUSD (USDS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.47 Million

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One StableUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00007842 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a market cap of $4.47 million and $3.95 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StableUSD

StableUSD's total supply is 4,441,949 tokens. StableUSD's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

