Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Plans $0.33 Special Dividend

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) declared a special dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

SMTA stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Spirit MTA REIT has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01.

Get Spirit MTA REIT alerts:

About Spirit MTA REIT

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit MTA REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit MTA REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.