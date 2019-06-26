Sothebys (NYSE:BID) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sothebys (NYSE:BID) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sothebys’ earnings. Sothebys reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sothebys will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sothebys.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Sothebys had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sothebys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sothebys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sothebys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sothebys by 339.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sothebys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sothebys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sothebys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

NYSE BID traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.49. 447,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,867. Sothebys has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26.

About Sothebys

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

