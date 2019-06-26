Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0765 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Sienna Senior Living’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 144,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,249. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.06. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$15.44 and a 12-month high of C$19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.06. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$163.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.02, for a total value of C$57,072.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,060,463.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.78.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

