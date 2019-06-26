Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Decreases By 29.4%

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 48,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,038. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Timothy Whelan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,895.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,300 shares of company stock worth $71,921.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

