Short Interest in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Drops By 25.0%

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,238,800 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STRL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Roger A. Cregg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 728.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 44,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,413. The company has a market cap of $343.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Sterling Construction’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

