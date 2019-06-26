Short Interest in Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Decreases By 67.5%

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the May 15th total of 24,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 475.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000.

FRD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. 35,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,024. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Friedman Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

