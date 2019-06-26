Short Interest in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) Drops By 84.2%

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the May 15th total of 43,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENG stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 5,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,834. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.42.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 10.28%.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.