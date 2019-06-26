Short Interest in DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) Declines By 34.1%

DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ DNBF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,185. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77. DNB Financial has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $189.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.85.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. DNB Financial had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DNB Financial will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. DNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DNB Financial by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in DNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DNB Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of DNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About DNB Financial

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

