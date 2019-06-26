Short Interest in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Grows By 33.3%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroCentury stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.57% of AeroCentury worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485. AeroCentury has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroCentury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroCentury from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of AeroCentury in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

