Shekel Hits 1-Day Volume of $84.00 (JEW)

Shekel (CURRENCY:JEW) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Shekel has a total market capitalization of $83,906.00 and $84.00 worth of Shekel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shekel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Shekel has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00005839 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004374 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Shekel Profile

Shekel (CRYPTO:JEW) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Shekel’s total supply is 133,109,990 coins. The official website for Shekel is shekel.io . Shekel’s official Twitter account is @shekel_coin

Buying and Selling Shekel

Shekel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shekel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shekel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shekel using one of the exchanges listed above.

