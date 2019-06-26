Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 4th

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

STS opened at GBX 190.98 ($2.50) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 170.83. Securities Trust of Scotland has a one year low of GBX 1.77 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 188 ($2.46).

Get Securities Trust of Scotland alerts:

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.