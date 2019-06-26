Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 4th

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
STS opened at GBX 190.98 ($2.50) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 170.83. Securities Trust of Scotland has a one year low of GBX 1.77 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 188 ($2.46).
Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile
Further Reading: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.