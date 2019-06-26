Secure Energy Services Inc (SES) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 15th

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of TSE:SES traded up C$0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.29. 487,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.19.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$788.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$689.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

SES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cormark decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

