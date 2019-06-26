SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.50

SDX Energy Inc (LON:SDX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.27), with a volume of 892021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.75 ($0.28).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.50) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.00.

In other SDX Energy news, insider Mark Reid bought 84,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £20,204.40 ($26,400.63). Also, insider Tim Linacre bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,986.80).

SDX Energy Company Profile (LON:SDX)

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

